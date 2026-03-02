ETV Bharat / business

CAD Widens To USD 13.2 Billion In Q3 On Higher Trade Deficit: RBI

Mumbai: India's current account deficit (CAD) rose to USD 13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the December quarter from USD 11.3 billion in the year-ago period, mainly due to a higher trade deficit caused by a decline in exports to the US, according to RBI data released on Monday.

However, the current account deficit moderated to USD 30.1 billion (1 per cent of GDP) in April-December 2025, from USD 36.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in the same period a year ago.

"India's current account deficit increased to USD 13.2 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q3:2025-26 from USD 11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q3:2024-25," the RBI's data on Developments in India's Balance of Payments said.

Merchandise trade deficit at USD 93.6 billion in the quarter was higher than USD 79.3 billion in the same period a year ago. Net services receipts increased to USD 57.5 billion during the period from USD 51.2 billion a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Services exports have risen on an annual basis in major categories such as computer services and other business services.

It further said that net outgo on the primary income account, mainly reflecting payments of investment income, decreased to USD 12.2 billion from USD 16.4 billion in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Personal transfer receipts under the secondary income account, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to USD 36.9 billion from USD 35.1 billion in the December quarter a year ago. As regards foreign direct investment (FDI), it said, there was a net outflow of USD 3.7 billion, higher than a net outflow of USD 2.8 billion in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

At the same time, Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded a net outflow of USD 0.2 billion as against net outflow of USD 11.4 billion in Q3 of 2024-25. However, Non-resident deposits (NRI deposits) recorded a net inflow of USD 5.1 billion, higher than USD 3.1 billion mobilised in the third quarter of 2024-25.