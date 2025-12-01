ETV Bharat / business

India's CAD Narrows To 1.3 Pc Of GDP In Q2: RBI

Mumbai: India's current account deficit narrowed to USD 12.3 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP in the September quarter on the back of a reduction in the trade deficit, higher services exports and higher remittances by the diaspora, the RBI said on Monday.

The CAD (current account deficit), an important indicator of a country's external strength, stood at USD 20.8 billion, or 2.2 per cent of the GDP in the year-ago period. However, it was just USD 2.4 billion or 0.2 per cent of the GDP in the preceding June quarter. For the first half of FY26, the current account deficit declined to USD 15 billion or 0.8 per cent of GDP from USD 25.3 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP in the year-ago period.

When compared year-on-year, the merchandise trade deficit came down to USD 87.4 billion in the July-September quarter against USD 88.5 billion in the same period a year ago, the central bank said.

Net services receipts increased to USD 50.9 billion from USD 44.5 billion a year ago, data on the balance of payments showed. Services exports have increased, especially in computer services. Personal transfer receipts under secondary income account, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to USD 38.2 billion in the reporting quarter from USD 34.4 billion in the year-ago period, the RBI said.