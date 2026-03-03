ETV Bharat / business

India's Crude Oil Stocks Could Last 40-45 Days If Supply Through Strait Of Hormuz Remains Disrupted

New Delhi: According to a Kpler report, India holds about 100 million barrels of commercial crude oil stocks - in storage tanks, underground strategic reserves and on ships voyaging towards the country, enough to cover 40-45 days of its requirement if the Strait of Hormuz is blocked.

India imports about 88 per cent of the crude oil it needs, the raw material for fuels such as petrol and diesel, and of this, more than 50 per cent is from the Middle Eastern Countries. This transits through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which has now been disrupted amid the ongoing Iran crisis. The country's mainstay liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier in Qatar also uses the strait to ship the fuel to India.

"If Middle Eastern crude supply were to halt completely for a temporary period, the immediate impact would be logistical and price-driven, with supply risks intensifying if movement through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted for longer," said Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst, Refining & Modelling at Kpler, told PTI.

A closure of the Strait of Hormuz would at first prompt cargo liftings, as according to Ritolia, "refiners typically maintain commercial inventories, and cargoes already on water would continue to arrive, providing some short-term cushioning to the system." In the event of a prolonged disruption, medium-term pressures would build through higher import costs, freight exposure and the need to reroute supplies over longer distances.

"The country maintains strategic petroleum reserves alongside commercial inventories held by refiners and oil marketing companies. These buffers are intended to manage temporary supply shocks rather than sustained outages," he said.

"Based on Kpler inventory data, commercial crude stocks are around 100 million barrels, including volumes in the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) facilities at Mangalore, Padur and Visakhapatnam."

With imports via the Strait of Hormuz averaging roughly 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) - about half of India's just over 5 million bpd total crude imports - these combined reserves could theoretically cover around 40-45 days of imports in a crude disruption scenario, he said. Additional refined product inventories would extend effective coverage further.

However, according to Brent, the global benchmark, it crossed USD 80 per barrel, which is 10 per cent more than what it was before the crisis started. This means an immediate impact on the prices.

India spent USD 137 billion on crude oil imports in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. During April 2025 to January 2026 - the first ten months of the current fiscal - it spent USD 100.4 billion on imports of 206.3 million tonnes of crude oil. India exported 23.7 million tonnes (474,000 bpd) of petroleum products or 10 per cent of the country's fuel consumption, in 2024-25. During April-January, exports stood at 53.3 million tonnes.

The United States and Israel launched military strikes on targets in Iran over the weekend. Tehran retaliated with missiles and drones aimed at Israel and countries hosting US forces, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Media reports suggest the conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for global energy flows. Roughly one-third of the world's seaborne crude oil exports and about 20 per cent of liquefied natural gas shipments transit the narrow waterway. In case of closure, India can tap suppliers in West Africa, Latin Amercia and the US to make up for the shortfall from the Middle-East. India could also tap Russian oil to make up for the deficit.