ETV Bharat / business

India Committed To Conclude Trade Pact Talks With Chile This Year: Govt

New Delhi: India is committed to concluding negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement with Chile this year, as it would help further strengthen economic ties between the two countries, the commerce ministry said on Sunday. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal was there in Santiago, Chile, to review the progress of the talks.

The proposed comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) is expected to open new avenues for greater trade and investment, while fostering cooperation in technology, talent and resilient supply chains.

"India remains committed to concluding the CEPA negotiations within this year, to deliver a balanced and mutually beneficial framework that provides equitable and commercially meaningful outcomes for businesses on both sides," it said. Agrawal met Paula Estevez Weinstein, Vice-Minister of International Economic Relations, Chile, on August 26 to advance negotiations on the India-Chile CEPA.