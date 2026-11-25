ETV Bharat / business

India Clears 8,606 MT Raw Sugar Shipment to US Despite Domestic Supply Tightness

New Delhi: At a time when reports are emerging that India would have to import at least 2 million tonne of sugar this season (October 2026-September 2027) to boost domestic availability, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has given the go ahead to the export of 8,606 metric tonnes of sugar to the United States under the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) scheme for the US fiscal year 2027.

The DGFT released an official notice stating that a quota for the export of 8,606 metric tonnes raw value (MTRV) of raw sugar to the United States has been allocated to India for the US fiscal year 2027. This allocation has been made under paragraph 2.04 of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023.

Under the TRQ scheme, the export of sugar to both the US and the European Union is currently permitted without restrictions, though it is subject to certain conditions. According to the DGFT notification, a Certificate of Origin for preferential sugar exports to the US, if required, will be issued by the Additional Director General of Foreign Trade in Mumbai. This will be based on recommendations from the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) regarding the eligible entities and quantities.

The government is yet to announce the production estimate of sugar.

As the new sugar season commenced from October 1, 2026, the Government of India reduced the stock holding period for sugar dealers to 15 days and fixed the stock holding limit at 1,000 quintals, with effect from 15 October 2026 to 30 November 2026. The step was taken to ensure adequate availability of sugar to consumers at reasonable prices during the festive season.

A sugar dealer is not allowed to hold sugar stock for a period exceeding 15 days from the date of receipt of such stock. Not hold sugar stock exceeding 1,000 quintals at any time and at any place across the country.