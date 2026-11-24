ETV Bharat / business

India, Canada 'Very Close' To Conclude Trade Pact Negotiations: Official

New Delhi: Negotiators from India and Canada are holding daily discussions on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and are "very close" to concluding the negotiations, an official said. The engagements are important as both sides aim to conclude the talks by the end of this year.

"Both teams are talking every day. We are very close," the official said. Last week (November 11-20), the two countries concluded the sixth round of negotiations for the agreement, aimed at unlocking new opportunities in trade and investment, and diversifying supply chains. The negotiations covered key areas, including trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin, trade remedies, intellectual property and investment promotion.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also held a meeting with Glenn Purves, Vice Minister of International Trade of Canada, and his delegation to review the progress of these negotiations.

The ongoing negotiations mark the resumption of talks, as the two countries had earlier engaged in a similar exercise, but Canada paused it in 2023. Now, they have decided to resume talks this year because much has changed on the global trade front during those two years. The India-Canada CEPA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in March.

The negotiations are important as the two sides have set a target to increase the bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030. It declined by 8.23 per cent to USD 7.95 billion (USD 4.67 billion exports and USD 3.28 billion imports) in 2025-26 from USD 8.66 billion in 2024-25. The trade gap was in favour of India at USD 1.38 billion.

Canada represents a market of 41.65 million people (2025) and a GDP of USD 2.34 trillion at purchasing power parity. The country is also home to over 425,000 Indian students and a strong Indian community.