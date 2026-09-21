ETV Bharat / business

India, Canada To Hold Next Round Of Talks From Oct 5 For Proposed Trade Pact: Goyal

New Delhi: The next round of talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Canada will be held from October 5, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. "...the next 90 days should be a very defining period in the Canada-India relationship," he told reporters here.

The fourth round of negotiations concluded here on September 18. The talks are moving at a faster pace as both the countries are targeting to conclude the negotiations by the end of this year. "Both sides have resolved to fast-track negotiations, in view of which our team is now slated to go for the fifth round on October 5," Goyal said. The five-day talks may end on October 9.

Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu was in Mumbai last week to hold talks with Goyal. India's major exports to Canada include pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods and chemicals. Key imports from Canada include pulses, pearls and semi-precious stones, coal, fertilisers, paper and crude petroleum.

India's services exports to Canada are led by telecommunications, computer and information services, and other business services. Two-way trade reached USD 30.4 billion in 2025 and the target is double that to USD 70 billion by 2030.

When asked about the government's backup plan on the US tariffs, Goyal said, “Details are currently coming; once we have studied them, and at an appropriate time, we will discuss with you." US President Donald Trump on September 18 signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which authorises the President to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

The law comes into effect within 30 days of signing by the President and requires him to impose duties of up to 100 per cent on goods imported from countries that are the top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas by total volume during the 12 months preceding enactment. Exporters have expressed serious concerns over the law, stating that if high tariffs are imposed by the US on Indian goods, it could hurt trade ties.

The US is the largest trading partner of India. During April-August 2026-27, India's merchandise exports to the US grew 6.17 per cent to USD 42.8 billion, while imports increased 29.6 per cent to USD 28 billion. In 2025-26, bilateral trade grew 6.5 per cent to USD 140.76 billion from USD 132.2 billion (exports USD 87.3 billion and imports 53.45 billion) in 2024-25.