ETV Bharat / business

India, Canada Aim To Conclude Trade Talks By 2026-End In Bid To Boost Bilateral Trade

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman participates in a high-level Business Roundtable with CEOs, Presidents and senior executives of leading Canadian companies, in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday, August 27, 2026. ( IANS )

Washington: In a bid to deepen bilateral economic and financial cooperation, India and Canada have said they are looking to conclude negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by the end of 2026 and initiate talks on a Bilateral Investment Treaty at the earliest.

At the inaugural Economic and Financial Dialogue in Toronto on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne of Canada, agreed to support engagement between relevant authorities and stakeholders to explore opportunities relating to cross-border remittances and merchant payments.

They welcomed opportunities to broaden the use of UPI in Canada through partnerships with payment service providers, recognising that such efforts could contribute to faster, and cost-effective payments and support bilateral trade, tourism, education, and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises in both countries, as per a joint statement issued after inaugural Economic and Financial Dialogue.

The dialogue builds on the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during their meeting in New Delhi in March 2026 to strengthen bilateral economic and financial cooperation.

The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to conclude negotiations for a Canada-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by the end of 2026.

During the dialogue, the ministers exchanged views on global macroeconomic developments and domestic policy priorities and discussed ways to strengthen economic and investment ties.

Discussions are aimed at supporting financial and commercial linkages between the two countries and advancing the leaders' shared goal of expanding bilateral trade to CAD 70 billion, or around Rs 4.65 lakh crore, by 2030. India also expressed its readiness to initiate negotiations on a Bilateral Investment Treaty at the earliest, the joint statement said.

The ministers welcomed the growing investment relationship between the two countries and recognised the role of long-term institutional capital in strengthening bilateral economic ties.