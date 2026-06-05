ETV Bharat / business

India Can Return To 7 Pc Growth Path In FY28 On Macro Stability, Supply Measures: CEA

New Delhi: Macro stability and supply measures can bring India back on a 7 per cent growth trajectory in FY28, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday, asserting that the growth is contingent on improvement in external conditions.

The Reserve Bank on Friday lowered its GDP forecast for FY27 to 6.6 per cent from the 6.9 per cent estimated in April, citing elevated energy and other commodity prices, as well as continued supply disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia, which are likely to weigh on economic activity.

"We have no reason to second-guess them (RBI forecast) at this point, because there are both possibilities on the upside and on the downside with respect to the numbers that they have presented," he said here.

"So, even if the growth were to slip below 7 per cent as the RBI forecast suggests...macro stability measures and supply assurances will bring us back to a 7 per cent plus growth track in FY28 or as soon as external conditions improve," he said.