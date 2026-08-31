ETV Bharat / business

India Calls For More Predictable Regulatory Environment In Brazil To Boost Pharma Exports

New Delhi: India has called for a more predictable regulatory environment in Brazil to boost exports of pharmaceutical goods, the commerce ministry said on Monday. The issue came up for discussion during the eighth meeting of the India-Brazil Trade Monitoring Mechanism (TMM) in Brasilia, Brazil. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal attended the meeting.

In the meeting, progress was made in facilitating market access for Indian pharmaceutical products. "India emphasised the need for supporting more predictable regulatory pathways and facilitating greater market access," it said. It added that India can contribute to the availability of affordable, quality medicines and strengthen efforts towards more accessible healthcare.

India and Brazil also agreed to the early finalisation of terms of reference for starting negotiations to expand the scope of the existing trade pact between New Delhi and the South American bloc Mercosur. Mercosur is a trade bloc in Latin America comprising Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.