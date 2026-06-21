ETV Bharat / business

India Boosts Russian, UAE Oil Purchases In June Ahead Of Full Hormuz Recovery

New Delhi: India's crude oil imports from Russia surged in June, while shipments from the United Arab Emirates were near-record levels as refiners sought to secure supplies ahead of the full restoration of flows from Gulf producers following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, analysts said.

India imported an average of 2.66 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in June, through June 19, compared to 1.91 million bpd in May, data from maritime and commodity intelligence firm Kpler showed, cementing Moscow's position as the country's largest oil supplier.

Imports from the United Arab Emirates stood at 6,36,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, through June 19, marginally below the record 6,44,000 bpd imported in May, while Venezuela emerged as India's fourth-largest crude supplier with shipments of 2,09,000 bpd, behind Saudi Arabia's 384,000 bpd.

Imports from the United States fell sharply to 91,000 bpd from 2,52,000 bpd in May, according to Kpler data.

The purchases underscore India's strategy of diversifying sourcing, with Russian barrels remaining attractive due to discounts and UAE supplies helping offset uncertainty surrounding shipments through the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz.

India, the world's third-largest energy importer, depends heavily on the Gulf region for crude oil, LNG and LPG. Supplies were disrupted after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, following US and Israeli attacks, choking a key energy artery that carries about 20 per cent of global oil consumption and serves as the principal export route for Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz began recovering late last week after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. However, the truce remains fragile, with Iranian authorities accusing Israel of violating the agreement, raising concerns over the durability of the reopening.

According to Sumit Ritolia, Senior Manager - Modelling at Kpler, a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to provide the quickest relief to India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies, while crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports are likely to see a more gradual normalisation as the country has already adapted to months of disruption through diversification and alternative supply routes.

The impact of the Strait of Hormuz disruption varied sharply across fuels, with LPG emerging as the most affected commodity, while crude and LNG imports proved relatively resilient due to alternative sourcing and bypass infrastructure.

Ritolia expects the initial phase of reopening to focus on clearing stranded cargoes and restoring shipping flows before Gulf producers materially increase exports.

"A reopening of the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) would represent a major milestone for global energy markets, but the impact on India is likely to vary significantly across commodities," he said.