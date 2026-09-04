ETV Bharat / business

India, Belgium Should Work Together On Lab-Grown Diamonds, Says Piyush Goyal

Mumbai: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday suggested India and Belgium should work together on the lab-grown diamonds front.

Speaking at a high-level dialogue on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in the presence of visiting Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Goyal said the two countries need to work on technology and certification aspects of lab-grown diamonds.

Outlining gems and jewellery as the top area where the two economies complement each other, Goyal said, "Let us co-create, design, maybe lab-grown diamonds would be a new area we should look at working together in." The initiative can be anchored in Antwerp, a major marketplace for rough diamonds, and in Mumbai and Surat, Indian cities at the forefront of diamond polishing.

Earlier in the day, Wever inaugurated a Belgian diamond grading company HRD Antwerp's expanded facility at the Bharat Diamond Bourse, which will increase research capacity by 30 per cent, as per an official statement. The visiting PM said while the India-EU FTA signed in January this year will scrap or reduce tariffs on 95 per cent of Indian and European goods exports, there is a case for going down to zero as well, certainly in the case of diamonds.

Speaking about the pact, the visiting PM said, "It is an expression of strategic openness. It is an expression of the willingness to trust. It is the proof of mutual respect. It makes our economies resilient against disruption and against coercion." "Our cooperation is directed towards an international order that is more stable, more prosperous and better in balance," he said.

Without taking any names, Wever flagged the growing number of people who want barriers to go up, who formulate policies arbitrarily without any economic logic.

"More and more voices today are calling for barriers to go up, for markets to be shut off, for tariffs to be imposed. Some do this entirely arbitrarily. They decide something on Monday, they revoke it on Wednesday, they reinstall it on Saturday," he said to loud applause.