ETV Bharat / business

India Bans Sugar Exports With Immediate Effect Until September 2026

Representational image ( IANS )

New Delhi: India has banned the export of sugar till September 30 this year, according to a government notification. The notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on May 13 said this order does not apply to sugar being exported to the European Union and the US under the tariff rate quota scheme. The DGFT confirmed that the amendment affects raw sugar, white sugar, and refined sugar classified under ITC (HS) codes. This regulatory change comes as a measure to manage domestic supply and ensure food security over the next two years. "The export policy of Sugar (Raw Sugar, White Sugar and Refined Sugar) under ITC (HS) Codes 1701 14 90 and 1701 99 90 is amended from 'Restricted' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect till September 30, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the notification stated.