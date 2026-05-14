India Bans Sugar Exports With Immediate Effect Until September 2026
Despite the overall ban, the government provided specific exceptions for certain international obligations and existing schemes.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 9:24 AM IST
New Delhi: India has banned the export of sugar till September 30 this year, according to a government notification.
The notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on May 13 said this order does not apply to sugar being exported to the European Union and the US under the tariff rate quota scheme.
The DGFT confirmed that the amendment affects raw sugar, white sugar, and refined sugar classified under ITC (HS) codes. This regulatory change comes as a measure to manage domestic supply and ensure food security over the next two years.
"The export policy of Sugar (Raw Sugar, White Sugar and Refined Sugar) under ITC (HS) Codes 1701 14 90 and 1701 99 90 is amended from 'Restricted' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect till September 30, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the notification stated.
Despite the overall ban, the government provided specific exceptions for certain international obligations and existing schemes. The prohibition does not apply to sugar exported to the European Union and the United States under CXL and TRQ quotas, which will proceed according to the procedures established in relevant public notices.
Furthermore, shipments under the Advance Authorisation Scheme (AAS) will continue to be governed by the Foreign Trade Policy 2023.
The Ministry also detailed transitional arrangements for consignments already in the physical export pipeline. Shipments where the loading of sugar onto the vessel commenced before the notification's publication date are allowed to proceed. The DGFT also permitted exports in cases where shipping bills were filed and vessels had already berthed or anchored at Indian ports with an allocated rotation number.
"The approval for loading in such vessels shall be issued only after confirmation by the concerned Port Authority regarding berthing/anchoring prior to this Notification," the Ministry noted. Consignments already handed over to Customs or Custodians and registered in electronic systems with verifiable evidence are also exempt from the immediate ban.
However, the government also mentioned that exports might be permitted to other countries to meet their specific food security needs, provided there is a formal request from their respective governments. The notification highlighted that if the date of prohibition is not extended beyond September 30, 2026, the export policy for these sugar categories will automatically revert back to the 'Restricted' status. (With agency inputs)