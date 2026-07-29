ETV Bharat / business

India Attractive Long-Term Opportunity For Coca-Cola: CEO Henrique Braun

New Delhi: The Coca-Cola Company has reaffirmed its commitment to India as a long-term growth market, as the soft drinks major sees significant opportunities in affordable and premium segments and is leveraging its revenue growth management to better meet evolving consumer needs. The top management on Tuesday described India as an attractive market with strong growth potential.

Responding to a query on the Asia-Pacific and India region, in the earnings call following the announcement of its June quarter results, The Coca-Cola Company CEO Henrique Braun said: "The region is a long-term opportunity and continues to be very attractive to us, and we continue to build this for the future."

"We have said in the past as well that this would be a place that we are going to continue to invest ahead of the curve, bringing more consumers to the base in the right way, dialling up our revenue growth management capabilities," Braun said, speaking about India, the country and the larger Asia Pacific region.

The Coca-Cola company's unit case volume grew 5 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, led by markets including India, China, the United States and Brazil. However, the Indian market had a decline in the Non-Alcoholic Ready-to-Drink (NARTD) beverages, which include fruit juices, energy drinks, sports beverages, and dairy alternatives, said the Atlanta-headquartered beverage major.