India, UAE Trade Pact Helps Boost Bilateral Trade To Cross USD 100 Billion: Goyal
With the implementation of the India-UAE trade pact (CEPA), the bilateral economic relationship has witnessed significant growth across multiple sectors.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The India-UAE free trade agreement, which came into force in May 2022, has helped bilateral trade exceed USD 100 billion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE serves as a gateway to Africa, other GCC and Middle Eastern countries, the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), and some European countries.
Bilateral merchandise trade has grown strongly, crossing USD 100 billion, with services trade also rising steadily and opening new markets and greater value, he said in a social media post.
Four years ago, when the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) came into force, it created a transformational opportunity for Indian farmers, MSMEs, and other businesses.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 1, 2026
Bilateral merchandise trade has grown strongly, crossing $100 Bn, with services… pic.twitter.com/8O24OgHaWI
The bilateral trade stood at USD 101.25 billion in 2025-26 compared to USD 100.03 billion in 2024-25. The trade, he said, has expanded in key sectors like gems and jewellery, engineering goods, electronics, and agriculture.
During 2025-26, India's exports to the UAE rose about 2 per cent to USD 37.36 billion, while imports were up 0.77 per cent to USD 63.89 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 26.53 billion. Foreign direct investment from the UAE into India stood at USD 2.45 billion during April-December 2025-26. It was USD 4.34 billion in 2024-25.
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