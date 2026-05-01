ETV Bharat / business

India, UAE Trade Pact Helps Boost Bilateral Trade To Cross USD 100 Billion: Goyal

New Delhi: The India-UAE free trade agreement, which came into force in May 2022, has helped bilateral trade exceed USD 100 billion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE serves as a gateway to Africa, other GCC and Middle Eastern countries, the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), and some European countries.

Bilateral merchandise trade has grown strongly, crossing USD 100 billion, with services trade also rising steadily and opening new markets and greater value, he said in a social media post.