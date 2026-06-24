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India, US Review Core Elements Of Bilateral Trade Agreement

The discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone towards a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement

India US bilateral trade agreement
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal during a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his delegation, in New Delhi on Wednesday (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST

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New Delhi: India and the US have reviewed the core issues of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), including enhanced market access, digital trade, and reduction of non-tariff barriers, during the two-day ministerial-level meeting here, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The meeting was held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here. The discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone towards a comprehensive BTA, the commerce ministry said.

It added that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

"The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of core BTA elements, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers, and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors," it added.

The two ministers also noted the substantial progress by negotiating teams in recent months.

"The two sides expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations will further deepen economic ties and strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," it said.

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India-US Trade Deal: Goyal, Greer Begin Talks In Delhi On Phase-1 Of Bilateral Agreement

TAGGED:

INDIA US TRADE AGREEMENT
PIYUSH GOYAL
US TRADE REPRESENTATIVE GREER
INDIA US DEAL
INDIA US BILATERAL TRADE AGREEMENT

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