ETV Bharat / business

India, US Review Core Elements Of Bilateral Trade Agreement

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal during a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his delegation, in New Delhi on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and the US have reviewed the core issues of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), including enhanced market access, digital trade, and reduction of non-tariff barriers, during the two-day ministerial-level meeting here, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The meeting was held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here. The discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone towards a comprehensive BTA, the commerce ministry said.

It added that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.