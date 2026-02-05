ETV Bharat / business

India, Gulf Cooperation Council Ink Terms Of Reference To Formally Launch FTA Negotiations

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal witnesses the signing of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in New Delhi on Feb. 5, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and the six-nation bloc of Middle Eastern nations, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), inked terms of reference on Thursday for formally launching negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA). The terms of reference (ToR) outline the scope and modalities of a proposed trade pact. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal presided over the signing ceremony of the ToRs with GCC.

GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region -- Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. Goyal said that the agreement will help boost bilateral trade and investments between the two.

"The two trading partners have been trading amongst each other for over 5,000 years," he told reporters. He added that about 10 million Indians are living and working in the GCC region.

"It is most appropriate that we now enter into a much stronger and robust trading arrangement which will enable a greater free flow of goods, services, bring predictability and stability to policy, help encourage a greater degree of investments," Goyal said.

He said the agreement will also encourage the food and energy security of the GCC nations, as well as India. While India is a major food grain producer in the world, GCC nations are oil and gas exporters.

"We already have a very robust, nearly USD 179 billion bilateral trade. I believe a number of products and services required by the GCC countries can be provided by our young, very talented and skilled Indians, as the GCC countries can help us with further diversification and growth of our energy sources," he said.

About 10 million Indians at present are living and working in the GCC region, helping power the economies of the group. Indian exports will get a boost from the proposed pact from the elimination of duties and non-tariff barriers.

"We will also get a foothold to grow Indian infrastructure and the infrastructure in the GCC, together with the high-quality companies that are working in the space of infrastructure. Our petrochemical industry will hugely benefit with this partnership," Goyal said.

Further, he added that India's information and communication technology firms will get opportunities in the ever-growing GCC market. India has already implemented a free trade pact with the UAE in May 2022. India and Oman also signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Muscat on December 18, 2025.