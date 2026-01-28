ETV Bharat / business

Indian Market Needs Single Aisle Planes; Operational Expenses Challenging For Regional Jets: Boeing Executive

FILE - The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash. ( AP )

Hyderabad: Maintaining the operational expense for regional jets becomes a bigger challenge, a senior Boeing executive said on Wednesday as he emphasised that the Indian market requires single-aisle aircraft economics. The executive was referring to the cost efficiency of operating single-aisle or narrow-body planes in the country.

With increased focus on air connectivity, especially to Tier 2 and 3 cities, regional jets are slowly gaining prominence, and on Tuesday, Adani Group and Embraer announced plans to set up a manufacturing facility for such jets in India.

At a briefing here on Boeing's latest commercial market outlook, its Managing Director of Commercial Marketing, Eurasia and Indian Subcontinent, Ashwin Naidu, mentioned Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) or Kilometre (CASK) while responding to a query related to regional jets.