ETV Bharat / business

India, Russia-led EAEU To Start Talks For Trade Pact From Wednesday: Goyal

New Delhi: India and the Russia-led EAEU group will start formal negotiations for a trade agreement from Wednesday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. India and the five-nation grouping, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), on August 20 inked the terms of reference for the agreement.

"The FTA talks start from tomorrow here," Goyal told reporters here. The Terms of Reference signed on 20th August 2025 outline an 18-month work plan aimed at diversifying markets for Indian businesses, including MSMEs, farmers and fishermen. Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are the five member countries of EAEU.

The development is important as India is looking to diversify its export markets due to high tariffs imposed by the US. Goyal also informed that there is potential for talks on a trade pact with SACU (Southern African Customs Union). SACU nations include South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. It is the world's oldest customs union -- over a century old.