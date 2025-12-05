ETV Bharat / business

India, Russia Hold Talks To Expand Fisheries, Meat, Dairy Trade

New Delhi: India and Russia on Thursday held discussions on expanding bilateral trade of fisheries, meat and dairy products as well as address market access issues.

According to an official statement, Russia expressed willingness to import fishery and meat products from India. It also showed interest in veterinary vaccine development and animal health management.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, India's Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh held a bilateral meeting with Oxana Lut, Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, in the national capital.

"During the meeting, both sides discussed expanding mutual trade in fisheries, animal & dairy products, resolving market access issues, and fast-tracking establishment listings for exports," an official statement said.

The discussions also focused on collaboration in research, education and emerging aquaculture technologies, including deep-sea fishing vessels, aquaculture emerging technologies and processing.

Singh highlighted that India exported fish and fishery products worth USD 7.45 billion in 2024-25, including USD 127 million to Russia. He talked about the potential to diversify exports to Russia with products such as shrimp, prawns, mackerel, sardines, tuna, crab, squid, and cuttlefish.

"Russian side expressed readiness to take products from India, including fish and fishery products, meat and meat products, and showed interest in developing the trout market through a joint technical project that could lead to joint ventures," the statement said.

Singh thanked Russia for listing 19 Indian fisheries establishments on the FSVPS (Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance) platform recently, taking the total listed Indian establishments to 128. The minister urged Russia to expedite listing of pending establishments, regular updates of activity details, and revocation of temporary restrictions.