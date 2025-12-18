ETV Bharat / business

India, Oman Ink Free Trade Agreement

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef during a meeting on Dec. 17, 2025. ( PTI )

Muscat: India and Oman signed a free trade agreement on Thursday, which will provide duty free access to 98 per cent of India's exports including textiles, agri and leather goods in Oman. On the other hand, India will reduce tariffs on Omanese products such as dates, marbles and petrochemical items.

The deal is expected to come into force from the first quarter of next fiscal. The pact is coming at a time when India is facing steep 50 per cent tariffs in its largest export destination, the US. The agreement was signed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Muscat.

Oman has offered zero-duty access on over 98 per cent of its tariff lines (or product categories), covering 99.38 per cent of India's exports to Oman. All major labour-intensive sectors including gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, plastics, furniture, agricultural products, engineering products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and automobiles receive full tariff elimination.

Out of these, immediate tariff elimination is being offered on 97.96 per cent of product categories. On the other hand, India is offering tariff liberalisation on 77.79 per cent of its total tariff lines (12,556) which covers 94.81 per cent of India's imports from Oman by value.

For the products of export interest to Oman and which are sensitive to India, the offer is mostly a tariff-rate quota (TRQ) based tariff liberalisation for items such as dates, marbles and petrochemical products.

To safeguard its interest, sensitive products have been kept in the exclusion category by India without offering any concessions, especially agricultural products, including dairy, tea, coffee, rubber, and tobacco products; gold and silver bullion, jewellery; other labour-intensive products such as footwear, sports goods; and scrap of many base metals.

At present, the labour-intensive goods in Oman attract about 5 per cent import duty. On the services sector front, Oman will extend substantial commitments across a broad spectrum of sectors including computer-related services, business and professional services, audio-visual services, research and development, education and health services.

Oman's global services imports stood at USD 12.52 billion, with India's share at only 5.31 per cent. It shows a significant untapped potential for Indian service providers. Further a major highlight of the CEPA is the enhanced mobility framework for Indian professionals.