ETV Bharat / business

India, Norway Discuss Ways To Fully Utilise Free Trade Agreement

New Delhi: India and Norway have discussed the need to address certain trade and investment barriers to take full benefit of the free trade agreement implemented in October last year, an official statement said on Friday.

India and the four European nations bloc, EFTA - Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland - have implemented the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on October 1, 2025, following its signing on March 10, 2024, to boost economic ties.

The barriers, which were deliberated upon, include sanitary and phytosanitary measures, product registration and certification requirements, regulatory and policy frameworks, compliance costs, and issues relating to origin certification, through mutually agreed mechanisms.

The issue was discussed during the third session of the India–Norway Dialogue on Trade and Investment on April 16.