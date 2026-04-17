India, Norway Discuss Ways To Fully Utilise Free Trade Agreement
India's exports to Norway rose from USD 270 million in 2014 to USD 439 million in 2025.
By PTI
Published : April 17, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Norway have discussed the need to address certain trade and investment barriers to take full benefit of the free trade agreement implemented in October last year, an official statement said on Friday.
India and the four European nations bloc, EFTA - Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland - have implemented the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on October 1, 2025, following its signing on March 10, 2024, to boost economic ties.
The barriers, which were deliberated upon, include sanitary and phytosanitary measures, product registration and certification requirements, regulatory and policy frameworks, compliance costs, and issues relating to origin certification, through mutually agreed mechanisms.
The issue was discussed during the third session of the India–Norway Dialogue on Trade and Investment on April 16.
"...they discussed the need to address certain trade and investment barriers...through mutually agreed mechanisms so that the benefits of the Agreement can be fully realised," the Commerce Ministry said.
Both sides also agreed to intensify efforts to diversify trade and promote mutually beneficial business initiatives. India's exports to Norway rose from USD 270 million in 2014 to USD 439 million in 2025.
In a separate statement, the ministry said NICDC Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDSL) and Maharashtra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 16, to digitise the logistics landscape in Maharashtra by leveraging Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP).
This collaboration is expected to bring visibility to streamline logistics operations, foster greater coordination among state departments, and support decision-making processes through real-time data insights, it added.
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