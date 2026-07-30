ETV Bharat / business

India, Germany To Sign Submarine Deal 'Very Soon': German Ambassador Ackermann

India and Germany are reportedly finalising an estimated 8 billion euros Project-75I submarine agreement to be built in India

india germany submarine deal
File photo used as representational image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: India and Germany are expected to sign a deal for next-generation submarines "very soon", German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann said on Thursday.

India and Germany are reportedly finalising an estimated 8 billion euros (over Rs 90,000 crore) Project-75I submarine agreement for six next-generation conventional submarines to be built in India for the country's navy. Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and India's state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are expected to ink the agreement.

"Submarine deal, I'm very hopeful and confident that it will be signed very soon, in the next month, maybe," Ackermann told reporters here. He was speaking on the sidelines of an industry event organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC).

Also Read

Why India-Germany Defence Ties Matter More Than Ever In Today’s Geopolitics

TAGGED:

INDIA GERMANY
PHILIPP ACKERMANN
INDIA GERMANY SUBMARINE DEAL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.