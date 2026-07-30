ETV Bharat / business

India, Germany To Sign Submarine Deal 'Very Soon': German Ambassador Ackermann

New Delhi: India and Germany are expected to sign a deal for next-generation submarines "very soon", German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann said on Thursday.

India and Germany are reportedly finalising an estimated 8 billion euros (over Rs 90,000 crore) Project-75I submarine agreement for six next-generation conventional submarines to be built in India for the country's navy. Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and India's state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are expected to ink the agreement.