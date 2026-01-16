ETV Bharat / business

India-EU Trade Pact Will Be Mother Of All Deals: Goyal

New Delhi: The free trade agreement between India and the 27-nation bloc EU will be the "mother of all deals", Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He also said that the proposed agreement will be a good and mutually beneficial trade pact.

"This will be the mother of all deals," Goyal told reporters here. He also said that the bilateral trade between the two sides is reasonably balanced in goods and services.