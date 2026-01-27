ETV Bharat / business

India-EU FTA Likely To Make Premium Luxury Cars Less Expensive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a picture with President of the European Council António Luís Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Premium luxury European cars, such as BMW, Mercedes, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Audi, are set to become cheaper in the Indian market once the bilateral free trade agreement comes into force, likely next year, as India will offer quota-based import duty concessions under the pact, an official said. The EU will eliminate duty in a phased manner for Indian automobiles, whereas India will reduce the levies to 10 per cent for specified numbers.

Italian carmaker Lamborghini, which sells vehicles in India with prices starting around Rs 3.8 crore, imports all its models. The EU FTA is likely to be beneficial for the company. India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA). It is expected to be signed later this year and may come into force from early next year.

European manufacturers and Indian consumers were keenly watching the progress of this trade pact, talks for which were started in 2007. Extending duty concessions in the sector was one of the major contentious issues that led to a pause in negotiations in 2013. As the country's auto sector is strengthening, India is extending duty concessions under FTAs. It has provided quota-based concessions to UK car makers also.

As per the agreement, India and the EU have negotiated on a “quota” based duty concessions, the commerce ministry official said, adding that the EU has a “very” aggressive demand for this sector. India also protects its auto industry strongly, as the sector is growing at a faster pace and is a major employment creator. It is one of the core areas in the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government.

"The EU has got a very well laid out auto industry, one of the most advanced auto industries, and their cars are one of the best, and it is a reality," the official said.

"Taking note of sensitivity on both sides, we have agreed to a quota-based ecosystem, wherein we are trying to take care of each other’s sensitivities," the official added.

Explaining further, the official said India's auto sector is largely dominated by small cars (retail price Rs 10 lakh - Rs 25 lakh) and the EU's interest in that area is "not great".

"So, that has been taken cognisance of, and we have decided that cars that are likely to sell below Rs 25 lakhs in this country, the EU will not be exporting those cars to India. They may manufacture it here, but they will not be exporting those cars," the official said.

For India, it is the most important market (cars below Rs 25 lakh). The Indian industry is very strong there, and this is a very fast-growing market in the country, the official added. The Rs 25 lakh vehicles include petrol, diesel, and hybrid models. Above Rs 25 lakh, India's market is limited, but its interest is high as they are good manufacturer in this segment.

"Having taken care of that, we have given them quota-based market access. The market has been segmented into three parts beyond that. And the quota will increase in a phased manner," the official said.