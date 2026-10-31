ETV Bharat / business

India Among Countries With Fastest Poverty Decline Over Past Decade: World Bank

New Delhi: In a significant achievement for India, the World Bank has said that over the past decade the country has recorded one of the fastest poverty declines in the world.

The World Bank in its ‘October 2026 Poverty & Equity Brief’ report mentioned that between 2011 and 2023, the share of the population living below the Lower Middle-Income Country line ($4.20/day, 2021 PPP) declined from 57.7 percent to 16.1 percent, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty, while extreme poverty ($3.00/day) fell from 27.1 percent to 2.6 percent.

The financial institution projected India’s poverty to decline, albeit more gradually, with the poverty rate at the $4.20/day line expected to fall from 14.2 percent in 2026 to 12.1 percent by 2028.

On the non-monetary dimensions, as measured by OPHI’s MPI, poverty fell sharply from 53.8 percent in 2005–06 to 16.4 percent in 2019–21, with the World Bank MPI measure at 15.5 percent in 2022–23, the WB stated in its brief.

Poverty at Different Lines

Poverty Line Number of Poor (Thousands) Rate (%) Year International Poverty Line ($3.00/day) 75,240.00 2.6 2023 Lower Middle Income Class Poverty Line ($4.20/day) 342,320.00 16.1 2023 Upper Middle Income Class Poverty Line ($8.30/day) 1,150,222.40 80 2023 Multidimensional Poverty Measure — 15.5 2022

The reduction in poverty rate in India was attributed to the strong consumption growth, rising employment, especially among women, and expanded social transfers, including food subsidies.

World Bank described India's poverty reduction story as 'one of both convergence and concentration'. The institution said that both the urban and rural areas recorded substantial welfare gains, with faster progress in rural India significantly narrowing the rural-urban gap. Yet many of the households that remain poor continue to live in rural areas, where productivity is lower and access to higher-quality non-farm employment opportunities remain more limited.

The WB highlighted that poverty in India has also become increasingly concentrated geographically. It further mentioned that the living standards have improved across most states, however, households in a contiguous belt stretching from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal account for about 57 percent of India’s poor population.

It suggested more productive employment in the above-mentioned states to further reduce the national poverty rate.

Group and Multidimensional Poverty

Urban population: 8.6% Poverty Rate

Rural population: 19.3% Poverty Rate

Males: 15.7% Poverty Rate

Females: 16.6% Poverty Rate

0 to 14 years old: 21.8% Poverty Rate

15 to 64 years old: 14.4% Poverty Rate

65 and older: 14.0% Poverty Rate

Without education (16+): 21.3% Poverty Rate

Primary education (16+): 17.3% Poverty Rate

Secondary education (16+): 14.0 % Poverty Rate

Tertiary/post-secondary education (16+): 7.4% Poverty Rate

Multidimensional Poverty Components % of Population

Daily consumption less than US$3.00 per person: 5.3% of Population

At least one school-aged child is not enrolled in school N/A

No adult has completed primary education: 13.8% of Population

No access to limited-standard drinking water: 6.4% of Population

No access to limited-standard sanitation: 29.6% of Population

No access to electricity: 1.0% of Population

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