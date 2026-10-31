India Among Countries With Fastest Poverty Decline Over Past Decade: World Bank
India lifts 496 million people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, says World Bank.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant achievement for India, the World Bank has said that over the past decade the country has recorded one of the fastest poverty declines in the world.
The World Bank in its ‘October 2026 Poverty & Equity Brief’ report mentioned that between 2011 and 2023, the share of the population living below the Lower Middle-Income Country line ($4.20/day, 2021 PPP) declined from 57.7 percent to 16.1 percent, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty, while extreme poverty ($3.00/day) fell from 27.1 percent to 2.6 percent.
The financial institution projected India’s poverty to decline, albeit more gradually, with the poverty rate at the $4.20/day line expected to fall from 14.2 percent in 2026 to 12.1 percent by 2028.
On the non-monetary dimensions, as measured by OPHI’s MPI, poverty fell sharply from 53.8 percent in 2005–06 to 16.4 percent in 2019–21, with the World Bank MPI measure at 15.5 percent in 2022–23, the WB stated in its brief.
Poverty at Different Lines
|Poverty Line
|Number of Poor (Thousands)
|Rate (%)
|Year
|International Poverty Line ($3.00/day)
|75,240.00
|2.6
|2023
|Lower Middle Income Class Poverty Line ($4.20/day)
|342,320.00
|16.1
|2023
|Upper Middle Income Class Poverty Line ($8.30/day)
|1,150,222.40
|80
|2023
|Multidimensional Poverty Measure
|—
|15.5
|2022
The reduction in poverty rate in India was attributed to the strong consumption growth, rising employment, especially among women, and expanded social transfers, including food subsidies.
World Bank described India's poverty reduction story as 'one of both convergence and concentration'. The institution said that both the urban and rural areas recorded substantial welfare gains, with faster progress in rural India significantly narrowing the rural-urban gap. Yet many of the households that remain poor continue to live in rural areas, where productivity is lower and access to higher-quality non-farm employment opportunities remain more limited.
The WB highlighted that poverty in India has also become increasingly concentrated geographically. It further mentioned that the living standards have improved across most states, however, households in a contiguous belt stretching from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal account for about 57 percent of India’s poor population.
It suggested more productive employment in the above-mentioned states to further reduce the national poverty rate.
Group and Multidimensional Poverty
- Urban population: 8.6% Poverty Rate
- Rural population: 19.3% Poverty Rate
- Males: 15.7% Poverty Rate
- Females: 16.6% Poverty Rate
- 0 to 14 years old: 21.8% Poverty Rate
- 15 to 64 years old: 14.4% Poverty Rate
- 65 and older: 14.0% Poverty Rate
- Without education (16+): 21.3% Poverty Rate
- Primary education (16+): 17.3% Poverty Rate
- Secondary education (16+): 14.0 % Poverty Rate
- Tertiary/post-secondary education (16+): 7.4% Poverty Rate
Multidimensional Poverty Components % of Population
- Daily consumption less than US$3.00 per person: 5.3% of Population
- At least one school-aged child is not enrolled in school N/A
- No adult has completed primary education: 13.8% of Population
- No access to limited-standard drinking water: 6.4% of Population
- No access to limited-standard sanitation: 29.6% of Population
- No access to electricity: 1.0% of Population
Note:
N/A denotes a missing/removed value, while N/A* refers to a value which was removed due to having fewer than 30 observations.
The rates in the Poverty by Group table above are shown at the $4.20 lower-middle income line.
Data for the Poverty by Group table is derived from a 2023 survey and data for the Multidimensional Poverty Components table is derived from a 2022 survey.
“As poverty declined, it became increasingly concentrated among households with lower education, fewer assets, limited access to stable employment, and higher dependency ratios. Wage disparities, however, remain pronounced, as median earnings among the top 10 percent of workers were about 13 times those of the bottom 10 percent in 2023,” the World Bank said.
What FM Nirmala Sitharaman said
Reacting to the World Bank report, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, hailed the government’s efforts in yielding tangible results for the country.
“Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi, the Government’s sustained policy efforts are yielding tangible results, strengthening the foundations for inclusive growth and greater economic opportunity. This is the reason why NDA govt wins people’s trust and mandate of our citizens,” Sitharaman stated on X.
Expressing his comments on the poverty report, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the World Bank Group’s ‘October 2026 Poverty & Equity Brief’ confirms that India has demonstrated one of the fastest and most expansive poverty reduction in modern history, according to
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