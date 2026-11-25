ETV Bharat / business

India Allocates 8,606 Tonnes Of Raw Cane Sugar For Export To US Under TRQ Scheme

New Delhi: India has allocated 8,606 tonnes of raw cane sugar for export to the US under a scheme for American fiscal year 2027 (October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027), according to a government order.

The exports were slowed under the TRQ (tariff rate quota) scheme, under which the shipment will be allowed at zero or concessional duty.

"The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) hereby allocates a quantity of 8,606 MTRV (metric tonnes raw value) for export of raw cane sugar to the USA under the TRQ scheme for US FY 2027 (October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027)," a commerce ministry notice said.

The MTRV unit is used in global sugar trade and commodities to measure raw weight.