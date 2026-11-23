ETV Bharat / business

India AI Funding Nearly Doubles To Record $1.6 Billion In Jan-Sep 2026: Report

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By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Equity funds raised by Indian artificial intelligence (AI) startups nearly doubled to a record $1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2026, driven by a handful of large deals as the number of funding rounds eased, a report said on Monday.

The report from data intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies said Indian AI companies raised the amount across 87 equity funding rounds during January-September 2026, up 96 per cent from $822 million a year earlier and 162 per cent higher than $616 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

However, the number of rounds was down 42 per cent from 149 in the first nine months of 2025. The 10 largest funding rounds accounted for $1.5 billion, or 90 per cent of total capital raised.Series A and later rounds fell 33 per cent to 24 from 36 and first-time funded companies fell 60 per cent to 24 from 60. AI companies globally raised $383.5 billion during this period and India's $1.6 billion was 0.4 per cent of that, ninth among countries.Early-stage funding rose 191 per cent year-on-year to $1.3 billion and represented 78 per cent of total funding, compared with 53 per cent a year earlier.