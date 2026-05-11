India's Afcons Emerges As Successful Bidder To Construct Railway Line In Europe, Says Company
The company said it remains committed to creating sustainable value for stakeholders through transformative projects that connect communities and drive economic growth.
By PTI
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has been selected as the most suitable bidder for the rehabilitation and construction of a railway line in Croatia, Europe.
Afcons is one of India's leading infrastructure companies and has executed several landmark projects, including the Chenab bridge on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, the country’s first under-river tunnel for the Kolkata East-West Metro corridor and the all-weather Atal Tunnel under Rohtang Pass among others.
"This project underscores Afcons' long-term commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure globally and is to be the company's largest international order to date," the company said in a press note on Monday.
"This milestone project marks a significant step in Afcons' global journey, with an entry into Europe. It reflects our ability to deliver complex, large-scale infrastructure solutions across geographies," Krishnamurthy Subramanian, executive chairman, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said.
He added that they are proud to contribute to the modernisation of a railway network in a European country and this achievement further strengthens the company's position as a trusted partner in international infrastructure development. Highlighting the scope of the work, S Paramasivan, managing director, Afcons, said, "The project entails the reconstruction of the existing track and construction of a second track railway line." "In addition to civil works, the scope includes overhead electrification, signalling and telecommunication works. The project is valued at €677.07 million, excluding taxes (Approx. INR 7544 Cr.)," he added.
Afcons said it remains committed to creating sustainable value for stakeholders through transformative projects that connect communities and drive economic growth.
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