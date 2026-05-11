ETV Bharat / business

India's Afcons Emerges As Successful Bidder To Construct Railway Line In Europe, Says Company

New Delhi: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has been selected as the most suitable bidder for the rehabilitation and construction of a railway line in Croatia, Europe.

Afcons is one of India's leading infrastructure companies and has executed several landmark projects, including the Chenab bridge on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, the country’s first under-river tunnel for the Kolkata East-West Metro corridor and the all-weather Atal Tunnel under Rohtang Pass among others.

"This project underscores Afcons' long-term commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure globally and is to be the company's largest international order to date," the company said in a press note on Monday.

"This milestone project marks a significant step in Afcons' global journey, with an entry into Europe. It reflects our ability to deliver complex, large-scale infrastructure solutions across geographies," Krishnamurthy Subramanian, executive chairman, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said.