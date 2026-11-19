ETV Bharat / business

India Achieves 20 Pc Ethanol Blending In 2025-26; Grain-Based Feedstock Share At 74 Pc: AIDA

New Delhi: India has achieved the 20 per cent ethanol blending milestone in the 2025-26 marketing year ended October, with 74 per cent supply coming from grain-based feedstock, according to industry body AIDA.

In a statement on Thursday, All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) said, "India effectively achieved the 20 per cent ethanol blending milestone during Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025–26, recording an average blending level of 19.99 per cent".

This is provisional data as of October 31, 2026. The data showed that 1,134.36 crore litres of ethanol were blended in the supply year against a total ethanol requirement of 1,050 crore litres.

Total ethanol allocations stood at 1,196.90 crore litres, against which supplies of 1,088.91 crore litres were recorded. The contribution of grain-based ethanol increased, accounting for 800.53 crore litres, or 73.52 per cent of total ethanol supplies. Sugar-based feedstock contributed 288.38 crore litres, representing 26.48 per cent of the total.

Within the grain-based segment, maize emerged as the largest contributor, with supplies of 489.71 crore litres, accounting for nearly 46 per cent of total ethanol supplies. Surplus Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice contributed 233.95 crore litres, and damaged foodgrains accounted for another 76.87 crore litres.

The sugar-based segment continued to play an important role, with 288.38 crore litres supplied during the period. This included 153.36 crore litres from sugarcane juice, 118.04 crore litres from B-Heavy molasses and 16.98 crore litres from C-Heavy molasses.