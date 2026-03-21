ETV Bharat / business

India Achieves 1 BT Coal Production For Second Consecutive Year

New Delhi: India has achieved 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production for the second consecutive year amid heightened uncertainties in global energy markets due to the West Asia crisis.

"With sustained and coordinated efforts across the coal sector and the invaluable contribution of all stakeholders, the country has successfully achieved the landmark of 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production on March 20, 2026, for the second year in a row," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The higher and sustained coal output has helped the country meet rising energy demand and supported the power sector in maintaining record coal inventories at coal-based thermal plants, officials said.