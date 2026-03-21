India Achieves 1 BT Coal Production For Second Consecutive Year
The coal ministry said it remains firmly focused on nurturing a stable, transparent and performance-oriented ecosystem.
By PTI
Published : March 21, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
New Delhi: India has achieved 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production for the second consecutive year amid heightened uncertainties in global energy markets due to the West Asia crisis.
"With sustained and coordinated efforts across the coal sector and the invaluable contribution of all stakeholders, the country has successfully achieved the landmark of 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production on March 20, 2026, for the second year in a row," the coal ministry said in a statement.
The higher and sustained coal output has helped the country meet rising energy demand and supported the power sector in maintaining record coal inventories at coal-based thermal plants, officials said.
This performance showcases strong planning, efficient execution and tighter coordination across the coal value chain, and is adding significantly to the nation's economic growth momentum, it said.
The coal ministry said it remains firmly focused on nurturing a stable, transparent and performance-oriented ecosystem. By rolling out proactive policy measures, closely tracking performance and actively engaging with stakeholders, it is ensuring dependable coal availability and smooth operations across sectors, it said.
"Aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', these efforts reinforce the government's resolve to build a resilient energy framework, enhance domestic production capabilities, and drive sustainable economic development," it added.
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