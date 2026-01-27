ETV Bharat / business

India A Decisive Driver Of Global Energy Demand, Says UAE Minister

Betul: India has become a decisive driver of global demand as its fast-growing economy will propel consumption across sectors - from rising air travel to data centres, UAE Minister said Tuesday.

Speaking at the India Energy Week here, UEA's Minister for Industry and ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber said India does not progress in increments, it goes for quantum leaps with air travel alone jumping 150 per cent in the next 15 years. Some look at today's energy landscape in light of volatility, shifting supply dynamics, geopolitical shocks, and technological disruption.

"I see it differently. Behind the current turbulence is a bigger picture of transformation at scale. And transformation rewards those who move boldly, not those who wait for calm seas," he said.

Three powerful megatrends that define the story of energy today are the rise of emerging markets led by Asia and India, the exponential growth of AI and the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure, and the transformation of energy systems - not a formula-based on a single source, but an integration of many.

Together, these megatrends are driving the largest expansion of energy demand in human history, faster, broader and more complex than anything seen before, he said. Between now and 2040, oil demand will remain above 100 million barrels per day. Demand for LNG will climb over 50 per cent. Electricity demand will also grow by 50 per cent.

The demand drivers are not just that electricity required to run data centres and AI, air conditioning will reshape energy markets just as fast, he said adding by 2050 the world will have 5.6 billion air conditioners, up from 1.6 billion today. That is ten new units sold every second for the next 30 years.

"At the heart of all three megatrends sits one nation - and that is India," he said. "As the world's third largest energy consumer, it (India) has become a decisive driver of global demand. Over the next 15 years, air travel in India will grow by 150 per cent. India's cities will approach one billion people. And its data center capacity will increase ten-fold," he said.