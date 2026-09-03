ETV Bharat / business

India's 7.8% Growth Despite Global Disruptions Remarkable: FM Sitharaman At Investors Meet In US

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman is welcomed by India’s Ambassador to the USA Vinay Mohan Kwatra upon her arrival at New York Penn Station on Wednesday. ( IANS/X/@FinMinIndia )

New Delhi: India achieved a notable 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 despite global disruptions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Against all odds, it remains the fastest-growing major economy worldwide, she added.

On Wednesday, Sitharaman took part in a high-level business roundtable with investors, hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York in collaboration with Bank of America, New York.

Addressing investors, Sitharaman said that “despite global disruptions and against all odds, India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, recording a remarkable growth of 7.8 per cent in Q1 of FY 2026-27,” the Finance Ministry said in a post on X. Sitharaman arrived in New York after participating in the G20 finance ministerial meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.

Sitharaman added that with its strong reform orientation, India has also provided greater regulatory certainty through a range of reforms, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. “Such reforms have contributed to ensuring ease of compliance and reducing paperwork, which has remained a prime focus of the Government of India since it assumed office over a decade ago,” the post on X said.