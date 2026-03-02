ETV Bharat / business

Subdued Manufacturing Pulls Down IIP Growth To 3-month Low Of 4.8 Pc In January

New Delhi: India's industrial production growth decelerated to a three-month low of 4.8 per cent in January, pulled down by subdued performance in the manufacturing and mining sectors, according to official data released on Monday. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 5.2 per cent in January 2025.

The previous low was witnessed in October 2025 at 0.5 per cent. The IIP growth was 7.2 per cent in November 2025, an official statement said. The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for December 2025 to 8 per cent from the provisional estimate of 7.8 per cent released in January 2026.

The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth decelerated to 4.8 per cent in January 2025, compared to 5.8 per cent in the year-ago month. Mining production growth also slowed marginally to 4.3 per cent compared to a growth of 4.4 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power generation grew by 5.1 per cent in January 2025, compared to 2.4 per cent expansion in the year-ago period. During the April-January period of FY26, the country's industrial production growth also slowed slightly to 4 per cent, compared to 4.2 per cent in the same period a year ago.