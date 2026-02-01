Income Tax Law Comes Into Force From April 1: Finance Minister Sitharaman
The Income Tax Act of 2025 will take effect on April 1. Changes to the tax laws will be included in the 2026-27 Budget legislation.
By PTI
Published : February 1, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Income Tax Act, 2025, will be implemented from April 1, and rules and tax return forms will be notified shortly.
Beginning April 1, the Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into force, replacing the six-decade-old tax law, and the changes made in tax laws in the 2026-27 Budget will be incorporated in the new legislation.
In her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, she said, "This (direct tax code) was completed in record time, and the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into effect from the first April 2026. The simplified income tax rules and forms will be notified shortly, giving adequate time to taxpayers to acquaint themselves with their requirements."
The forms have been redesigned such that ordinary citizens can comply without difficulty, she added. The 2025 I-T law is revenue-neutral with no change in tax rates. It has only made direct tax laws simple to understand, removed ambiguities, and thereby reducing scope for litigation. It reduces text volume and sections by about 50 per cent vis-à-vis the 1961 Income Tax Act.
The new law simplifies the tax timeline by doing away with the distinction between the assessment year and the previous year, replacing it with a single "tax year" framework. It also allows taxpayers to claim TDS refund even when ITRs are filed after deadlines, without any penal charges.
