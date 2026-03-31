ETV Bharat / business

I-T Department Notifies All 7 ITR Forms For AY 2026-27

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has notified all income tax return forms for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27. While ITR forms 1-4, filed by small and medium taxpayers, were notified on March 30, ITR forms 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, as well as ITR-U (for filing updated returns), were notified on Tuesday.

With the ITR (income tax return) notification, individuals, businesses and other entities can start filing I-T returns for the income earned in the financial year 2025-26. The last date for filing ITR for individuals and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest) and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 a year.