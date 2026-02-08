ETV Bharat / business

I-T Dept Invites Stakeholder Views On Draft Rules, Forms Under New Income Tax Act

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Sunday said it has invited inputs and suggestions from stakeholders on the draft tax rules and forms under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from April 1. To encourage wider stakeholder participation, the proposed Income Tax Rules, 2026, and corresponding Forms have been uploaded on the official website: www.incometaxindia.gov.in before their final notification, it added. As part of a wider consultative process, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) invites inputs and suggestions from stakeholders in the following four categories - simplification of language, reduction of litigation, reduction of compliance burden and identification of redundant/obsolete rules and forms, the I-T department said in a statement.