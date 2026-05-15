ETV Bharat / business

Income Tax Department Enables Online Filing Of ITR-1 And ITR-4 For AY 2026-27

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Friday enabled online filing of ITR-1 and ITR-4, which are filed by small and medium taxpayers, for the assessment year 2026-27.

"The Excel utility and Online filing for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27 have been enabled and are now available for taxpayers on the e-Filing portal," the I-T department said in a post on X.

These forms for filing ITRs for income earned in the 2025-26 fiscal year were notified on March 30. With the online filing and Excel utility now enabled, assessees can start filing tax returns.