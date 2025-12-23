ETV Bharat / business

Income Tax Dept Asks Taxpayers To Review Wrong Deductions, File Revised Returns By December 31

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Income Tax (IT) Department has launched a Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE) campaign for AY 2025–26. It asks taxpayers to review deductions and exemptions that may be incorrect. Using data analytics, the department has flagged possible ineligible claims.

These include wrong deductions, incorrect PAN details, and bogus donations. Taxpayers are being informed through SMS and email. IT department has said this in its release that the move follows a trust-first approach and encourages voluntary correction. Revised returns can be filed till 31 December 2025. Genuine claims do not need any action.

According to the IT department, it has been observed that certain taxpayers have claimed ineligible refunds by availing deductions or exemptions to which they are not entitled, resulting in understatement of income.

Under the risk management framework and through the use of advanced data analytics, cases for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 have been identified. The framework includes instances where bogus donations to Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) and other ineligible deductions or exemptions appear to have been claimed in the Income-tax Returns (ITRs). It has also been observed that, in some cases, either incorrect PANs or invalid PANs of donees have been quoted. Some cases also contain errors relating to the extent of deduction or exemption claimed, it added.

The Department also said that the identified taxpayers are being requested through SMS and email under the NUDGE campaign to correct such errors, in view of the due date for filing revised ITRs by 31 December 2025.