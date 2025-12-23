Income Tax Dept Asks Taxpayers To Review Wrong Deductions, File Revised Returns By December 31
Published : December 23, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The Income Tax (IT) Department has launched a Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE) campaign for AY 2025–26. It asks taxpayers to review deductions and exemptions that may be incorrect. Using data analytics, the department has flagged possible ineligible claims.
These include wrong deductions, incorrect PAN details, and bogus donations. Taxpayers are being informed through SMS and email. IT department has said this in its release that the move follows a trust-first approach and encourages voluntary correction. Revised returns can be filed till 31 December 2025. Genuine claims do not need any action.
According to the IT department, it has been observed that certain taxpayers have claimed ineligible refunds by availing deductions or exemptions to which they are not entitled, resulting in understatement of income.
Under the risk management framework and through the use of advanced data analytics, cases for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 have been identified. The framework includes instances where bogus donations to Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) and other ineligible deductions or exemptions appear to have been claimed in the Income-tax Returns (ITRs). It has also been observed that, in some cases, either incorrect PANs or invalid PANs of donees have been quoted. Some cases also contain errors relating to the extent of deduction or exemption claimed, it added.
The Department also said that the identified taxpayers are being requested through SMS and email under the NUDGE campaign to correct such errors, in view of the due date for filing revised ITRs by 31 December 2025.
This initiative reflects a trust-first approach to tax administration, under which taxpayers are provided an opportunity to review their Income-tax Returns (ITRs) and voluntarily correct any ineligible claims, wherever required. The campaign leverages data analytics and technology to enable a transparent, non-intrusive, and taxpayer-centric compliance environment, with an emphasis on guidance and voluntary compliance.
According to government data, during FY 2025-26, over 21 lakh taxpayers have already updated their ITRs for AYs 2021-22 to 2024-25 and paid more than 2,500 crore in taxes. In addition, over 15 lakh ITRs have already been revised for the current assessment year, 2025-26.
The IT department advised that the concerned taxpayers review their ITRs, verify the correctness of their deduction and exemption claims and revise their returns, if required, within the prescribed time by 31 December 2025, so as to avoid further enquiries in the matter.
For those Taxpayers whose deduction or exemption claims are genuine and correctly made in accordance with the law are not required to take any further action.
It is clarified that taxpayers who do not avail of this opportunity may still file an updated return from 1 January 2026, as permitted under law, subject to payment of additional tax liability, adds the tax department.
