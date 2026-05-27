ETV Bharat / business

I-T Dept Enables Online ITR-2 Filing For AY27

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday enabled online filing of ITR-2 for the assessment year 2026-27 on the e-filing portal.

"Online filing and Excel utility for ITR-2 for AY 2026-27 are now enabled on the e-filing portal," the I-T Department said in a post on X.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs who do not earn any income from business or profession, but have receipts from capital gains.