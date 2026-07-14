ETV Bharat / business

Import Of Goods Produced Through Use Of Forced Labour Prohibited: Govt

New Delhi: The government has amended the foreign trade policy to prohibit the import of goods produced using forced labour, amid a US investigation into forced labour practices in 60 countries, including India.

Amending the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has inserted a paragraph that reads: "The import of goods produced or manufactured, wholly or in part, through the use of forced labour is prohibited", according to a gazette notification dated July 13.

The provisions of the notification shall come into effect after the expiry of 30 days from the date of its publication in the official gazette, it stated.

The development has come amid the US Trade Representative (USTR) undertaking Section 301 investigations against 60 economies, including India, over concerns related to forced labour. The USTR has alleged that these countries have failed to enforce import bans on goods made with forced labour.