Jewellery Stocks Tumble After PM Modi Urges Citizens To Defer Gold Purchases
PM's remark triggered heavy selling pressure across jewellery counters, with investors fearing a slowdown in demand, particularly at a time when gold prices remain elevated.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST|
Updated : May 11, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Shares of leading jewellery companies witnessed sharp declines on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for the next year to help reduce pressure on the country’s foreign exchange outflows.
The Prime Minister, while addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Sunday, appealed to people to prioritise 'Made-in-India' products and minimise discretionary spending on imported goods, including gold, amid global economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and rising international prices.
The remarks triggered heavy selling pressure across jewellery counters, with investors fearing a slowdown in consumer demand, particularly at a time when gold prices remain elevated, and buying sentiment is already under pressure. Among major losers, shares of Sky Gold and Diamonds slumped over 12% to touch ₹475 during the session.
Titan Company fell nearly 8 per cent to an intraday low of ₹4,150.10 before recovering marginally. The stock was trading at ₹4,234.30, down 6.06 per cent from its previous close. Senco Gold plunged around 11% to ₹325.05, while Thangamayil Jewellery dropped nearly 10% to ₹3,832.10.
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India tanked over 9% to ₹382.10, while counters such as P N Gadgil Jewellers and Bluestone Jewellery also declined up to 9%. Market experts said the correction reflects investor concerns that any sustained decline in discretionary gold purchases could hurt sales volumes for organised jewellers, especially with the festive and wedding season approaching.
The development comes despite several jewellery companies posting strong quarterly earnings recently, indicating that investor sentiment remains sensitive to policy signals affecting consumer demand. Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the government in a post on social media platform X, saying the appeal reflected economic mismanagement and accused the Centre of shifting responsibility onto citizens instead of addressing core economic challenges.
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