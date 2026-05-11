ETV Bharat / business

Jewellery Stocks Tumble After PM Modi Urges Citizens To Defer Gold Purchases

New Delhi: Shares of leading jewellery companies witnessed sharp declines on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for the next year to help reduce pressure on the country’s foreign exchange outflows.

The Prime Minister, while addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Sunday, appealed to people to prioritise 'Made-in-India' products and minimise discretionary spending on imported goods, including gold, amid global economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and rising international prices.

The remarks triggered heavy selling pressure across jewellery counters, with investors fearing a slowdown in consumer demand, particularly at a time when gold prices remain elevated, and buying sentiment is already under pressure. Among major losers, shares of Sky Gold and Diamonds slumped over 12% to touch ₹475 during the session.