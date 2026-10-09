ETV Bharat / business

Immigration, Skilled Talent Mobility Distinct: Nasscom As US Suspends IT Firms From Green Card Programme

New Delhi: Industry body Nasscom on Thursday said that immigration and skilled talent mobility are “two distinct issues” that should not be viewed through the same lens, after the US suspended eight tech firms, including Tata, Infosys, HCL and Wipro, from a key green card programme.

The latest action comes amid mounting challenges for Indian IT companies in the US, including tighter scrutiny of work visas and higher costs for H-1B applicants.

The latest development in the US – the biggest market for the USD 300 billion Indian IT industry – adds to uncertainty for tech outsourcers that rely on cross-border movement of skilled professionals.

In a statement, Nasscom said the decision affects a specific immigration pathway, but it has consistently maintained that the two issues should be kept apart.

"The US Department of Labour has today announced the temporary suspension of certain IT companies, including Indian technology companies operating in the US, from filing new applications under the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme.

“While the decision affects a specific immigration pathway, Nasscom has consistently maintained that immigration and skilled talent mobility are two distinct issues that should not be viewed through the same lens," Nasscom said.

The industry body emphasised that the H-1B visa programme has historically played an important role in addressing short-term skill gaps in the US and will continue to be used to address short-term talent gaps.

“However, over the past few years, Indian technology companies have significantly reduced their dependence on H-1B visas, while steadily expanding local hiring and building a strong domestic workforce in the US," the Nasscom statement said.

It said these companies work with the majority of US Fortune 500 companies, enabling them to innovate and grow, and generating more local jobs. "Consequently, the number of employees transitioning from H-1B visas to permanent residency through the PERM process is also relatively limited," it said.