ETV Bharat / business

IMF Strikes Staff-Level Deal With Sri Lanka

Colombo: Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the combined fifth and sixth reviews of the island nation's reform programme, the global body said in a statement on Thursday.

An IMF team was in Sri Lanka from March 26 until April 9 to conduct the combined fifth and sixth reviews of Sri Lanka’s reform programme supported by the global lender's Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The two tranches together will release USD 700 million from the USD 2.9 billion bailout in 2023.

The IMF noted that ongoing economic reforms implemented by Sri Lankan authorities have supported the country’s recovery, with foreign reserves increasing and both real GDP growth and revenue mobilisation exceeding expectations.

"Sri Lanka’s ambitious reform agenda continues to deliver commendable outcomes. The economy grew by 5 per cent year on year in 2025. Inflation has returned to positive territory and rebounded to 2.2 per cent year on year in March, and gross official reserves reached US$7 billion in end-March 2026," the IMF statement said in Colombo at the end of their visit.

Fiscal performance in 2025 was strong, primarily supported by taxes on motor vehicle imports. Debt restructuring is nearing completion, with the successful completion of Sri Lankan Airlines’ debt exchange and further progress in finalising remaining bilateral agreements.

"Sri Lanka is significantly exposed to the Middle East conflict, which has heightened energy prices, disrupted a key air hub for tourists, and affected Sri Lankans working in the region," it said.