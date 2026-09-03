ETV Bharat / business

‘Ill-Educated, Egregiously Wrong’: World Bank ED Mishra On Row Over GDP Data

New Delhi: World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra has termed “ill-educated” and “egregiously wrong” the claims that India’s economy grew by 2.6 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as against 7.8 per cent.

Mishra’s statement on X came amid a political row over the growth figures released by the government, which were contested by former finance secretary S C Garg.

“... I was shocked to see the ill-educated and egregiously wrong claims made by some that if the 'original' base of June-2025 quarter was used, growth in the June-2026 quarter would be much lower,” Mishra said.

Garg claimed that the current price GDP last year was Rs 86 lakh crore, which was revised down to Rs 80 lakh crore, and that had that not been done, the GDP growth would have been only 2.6 per cent.

“As expected, with the fiscal headwinds fading and monetary headwinds (falling credit growth till 1HFY26) becoming tailwinds (credit growth accelerating), GDP growth is surprising on the upside, and should help push up consensus trend-growth estimates to 7 per cent-plus. That is, with a neutral fiscal and monetary policy, the economy should still register 7.5 per cent growth,” Mishra said.