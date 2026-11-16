ETV Bharat / business

IDBI Bank Employee Unions Call Nationwide Strike On December 3 Against Proposed Stake Sale

New Delhi: IDBI Bank employee unions have called a one-day nationwide strike on December 3 to protest against the proposed sale of the bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE), comprising the All India IDBI Officers' Association (AIIDBIOA) and the All India Industrial Development Bank Employees' Association (AIIDBEA), called the strike.

Earlier this month, the UFIOE had gone on a two-day nationwide strike to oppose the proposed sale of a majority stake to Fairfax. In a strike notice served on IDBI Bank MD and CEO, the UFIOE said the strike would be observed across all branches and offices of the bank nationwide.

The unions have demanded that the government and LIC stop the proposed sale of IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings, describing the bank as a national asset.

The unions have also warned they will intensify their agitation if their demands are not met, including strikes lasting more than one day and even an indefinite strike without further notice.

The Opposition, led by Congress, has also raised concerns over the valuation of IDBI Bank. The Congress had alleged that the IDBI Bank disinvestment was a 'scam' and demanded that the sale of the bank to a foreign company be halted and a Joint Parliamentary Committee be constituted to probe the entire process.