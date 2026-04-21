ETV Bharat / business

ICICI Prudential AMC, Two Others Pay Rs 14.35 Lakh To SEBI To Settle Regulatory Violation

New Delhi: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) and two other entities have settled a case with Sebi, concerning regulatory violations pertaining to delays in winding up a venture capital scheme and distributing proceeds to investors, after paying Rs 14.35 lakh.

Apart from ICICI Prudential AMC, ICICI Prudential Venture Capital Fund, and ICICI Prudential Trust filed suo-motu settlement applications with Sebi, proposing to settle the alleged violations by "neither admitting nor denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law".

The case relates to ICICI Prudential Venture Capital Fund launching a scheme -ICICI Prudential Venture Capital Fund- Real Estate Scheme- I. The Scheme was constituted with an initial tenure of four years commencing on September 26, 2013, with a provision for two extensions of one year each, Sebi noted in its order dated April 16.

Subsequently, the term was extended for two years until September 2019. The scheme's tenure was then further expanded by two extensions of two years, lasting until September 25, 2023, when the scheme finally expired. The liquidation and exit of all investments were completed on December 25, 2023.