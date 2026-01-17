ETV Bharat / business

ICICI Bank Q3 Net Profit Slips 2.68 Pc To Rs 12,538 Cr

Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday said its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter declined 2.68 per cent to Rs 12,537.98 crore. ICICI Bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,883.37 crore for the October-December period last year and Rs 13,537.06 crore in the preceding September quarter.

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender reported profit after tax of Rs 11,318 crore, up from Rs 11,792 crore in the year-ago period. The core net interest income jumped 7.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21,932 crore during the reporting quarter, on the back of an 11.5 per cent loan growth and a 0.05 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.30 per cent.