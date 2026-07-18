ETV Bharat / business

ICICI Bank Q1 Net Profit Jumps 13.88 Pc To Rs 15,440 Cr

Mumbai: ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 13.88 per cent jump in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 15,440 crore, up from Rs 13,558 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the second-largest private sector lender said its standalone net profit grew 15.95 per cent to Rs 14,804 crore for the April-June quarter, up 15.95 per cent from Rs 12,768 crore in the year-ago period.

The Net interest income (NII) increased 12.7 per cent on-year to Rs 24,384 crore in the quarter under review, on the back of a nearly 20 per cent jump in advances and a slight widening in the net interest margin to 4.36 per cent.