ETV Bharat / business

ICICI Bank Q4 Net Profit Up 9 Pc At Rs 14,755 Cr, Provisions Decline Sharply

Mumbai: ICICI Bank's consolidated net profit increased by 9.28 per cent to Rs 14,755 crore in the March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,502 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender's net profit rose 8.5 per cent to Rs 13,702 crore compared to Rs 12,630 crore in the year-ago period. For the recently ended fiscal year 2025-26, its post-tax profit increased 6.2 per cent to Rs 50,147 crore from Rs 47,227 crore in FY25.